A week ago, it appeared that Texas Southern was all set to fill their vacant head football coach position by hiring Fred McNair.

However, what seemed like a sure thing now is clouded with uncertainty, as the Texas Southern Board of Regents decided to table moving forward on McNair’s contract due to reservations stemming from the former Alcorn State coach was presented by Texas Southern athletic director Kevin Granger, according to a report by Houston-based The Defender.

Two of the five-member TBR board are reportedly leaning toward former Houston Texans great Andre Johnson, who has indicated that he would “be open” to the Texas Southern job.

Texas Southern University Head Coach Announcement this week

* Texas Southern University Board of Regents has Special Virtual Meeting Called for Thursday 28th at 8am

(Top Candidates)

* Fred McNair

* Andre Johnson pic.twitter.com/LR5Dou2hfx — HBCU Premier Sports & More (@HBCUSports1) December 24, 2023

It appears that clarification could be on the horizon. The Texas Southern Board of Regents announced it has called a special virtual meeting for Thursday morning where a coaching announcement is expected.