The pipeline between Florida State and Florida A&M continued, with the Rattlers receiving several commitments from the ACC school.

Former FSU offensive lineman Qae’Shon Sapp and cornerback Demorie Tate committed to FAMU this week. Also, running back Rodney Hill committed to Florida A&M as well.

Sapp, a 6-foot-4, 325-pound redshirt freshman from Leesburg, Georgia, is also a former four-star prospect. He played primarily on the scout team this season.

Tate, from Orlando, last played at FSU in 2022. He was a five-star prospect and ranked fifth nationally at his position.

FSU defensive lineman Ayombi Tifase announced on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that he had received a scholarship offer from the Rattlers.

The 6-foot-4, 299-pound redshirt freshman was rated as No. 9 overall prospect in Maryland and 74th in the country by 247Sports.