Earlier this month, HBCU golfers received some key pre-season preparation from someone who knows his way around the course.

That would be 15-time PGA Major tournament champion Tiger Woods.

In a video posted by the Southwestern Athletic Conference on X on Christmas Eve, Woods is seen working with Prairie View A&M golfer Lauren Radford on a mini-draw during a surprise visit to golfers from in Palm City, Florida during a shoot Woods was working on with Bridgestone Tires, one of his sponsorship partners.