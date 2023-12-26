Earlier this month, HBCU golfers received some key pre-season preparation from someone who knows his way around the course.
That would be 15-time PGA Major tournament champion Tiger Woods.
In a video posted by the Southwestern Athletic Conference on X on Christmas Eve, Woods is seen working with Prairie View A&M golfer Lauren Radford on a mini-draw during a surprise visit to golfers from in Palm City, Florida during a shoot Woods was working on with Bridgestone Tires, one of his sponsorship partners.
ICYMI: Tiger Woods provided insight to Prairie View A&M golfers on how to perfect a mini draw.
Thank you Tiger Woods for paying it forward! #SWACGOLF | #BuildingChampionsForLife pic.twitter.com/hs8duSxJmD
— Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) December 24, 2023
