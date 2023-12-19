You might also like

You might also like

After losing depth on its offensive line, Eddie George and Tennessee State were able to acquire talent from the transfer portal to fill the void.

Former Tennessee State offensive lineman Connor Meadows committed to the Tigers for the 2024 season.

Meadows heads to Tennessee State after two seasons with the Volunteers after appearing in two games over two seasons.

The Tigers will be in need of offensive line help after Darrell Branch and Romeo Watson both left the program via the transfer portal.