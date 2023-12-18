You might also like

You might also like

A big piece of the North Carolina Central offense is moving on to pursue a career at the professional level.

Longtime North Carolina Central running back Latrell “Mookie” Collier has announced his intentions to enter the 2024 NFL Draft today.

“Thank you North Carolina Central University and Coach [Trei] Oliver for truly believing in me and giving me an opportunity at such a great university,” said Collier in a statement announcing his intentions to enter the draft. “To be a part of this illustrious University has been one of the most humbling and gratifying experiences of my life. I will forever cherish the special moments and relationships that were made over the years with guys I truly call my brothers!”

Mookie transferred to NCCU in 2019 from Marshall University and consistently contributed to the Eagles’ offense ever since.

In his four seasons, he compiled 2,279 rushing yards on 472 attempts and scored 26 touchdowns. He also had 72 receptions for 582 yards and seven touchdowns.

He has been named to the All-MEAC First Team in each of the past two seasons.

In 2022, Collier helped lead North Carolina Central to a MEAC championship and a 41-34 win in the Celebration Bowl against the previously unbeaten Jackson State Tigers.

The Eagles running back finished that game with 17 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown.

His performance included a signature in which he landed a monstrous stiff arm on former Jackson State defensive back Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig.