Jackson State has secured a commitment from four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kobe Boykin.

Boykin announced his decision in an X post that read, “A lotta people don’t make it where I’m from, but I got it done, and I could be one of the ones to make a change and make history.”

Boykin was a first-team All-Orange Coast League selection as a freshman. As a junior, Boykin rushed for 1,170 yards and 10 touchdowns on 165 carries, with a season-high 228 yards against St. Margaret’s. Boykin also showed productivity as a pass catcher, pulling in 34 receptions for 335 yards and three scores.

Boykin had offers from 22 schools, including Grambling, Tennessee State, Morgan State, Arizona, Washington State, and Texas A&M. Boykin initially committed to Utah on February 4, 2022, but announced in March of this year that he was decommiting from the Utes.