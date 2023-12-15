The Black College Football Hall of Fame will be officially inducted on Saturday night in Atlanta. The inductees, comprised of seven HBCU football legends, were narrowed down from a list of 28 finalists selected by the BCFHOF Selection Committee.

Here is the 2024 class of inductees:

Joe “747” Adams- Tennessee State

In his time at Tennessee State, which spanned from 1977-80, Joe “747” Adams went 25-7 as a starter and threw for 8,653 yards, making him the most prolific passer in TSU history, a mark that stood for 34 years until it was eclipsed by Michael German in 2014 with 8,664 yards. His 75 passing touchdowns remain a program record after a collegiate career putting up prodigious numbers. Adams was drafted in the 12th round of the 1981 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. After a year, he took his talents to the Canadian Football League, playing with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, throwing for 3,312 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions in his first season in 1982. Adams also played for the Toronto Argonauts and the Ottowa Redblacks

Antoine Bethea- Howard University

Bethea played at Howard from 2002-05. In 37 games, 31 starts, he recorded 309 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 18 pass breakups, and seven interceptions. The All-MEAC performer was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 6th round (207th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft.

He played 14 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Colts, 49ers, Cardinals, and Giants. He finished with career totals of 1,333 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, and 25 interceptions. Bethea was selected to the Pro Bowl three times and helped the Colts win Super Bowl XLI.

Waymond Bryant- Tennessee State

The former Tennessee State linebacker was named to the AP Little All-America first team in 1972. The Chicago Bears selected Bryant with the fourth overall pick in the 1974 NFL Draft. In his four NFL seasons, Bryant recorded 7.5 sacks, nine fumble recoveries, and four interceptions.

Kevin Dent- Jackson State

As a sophomore in 1986, Dent led the nation in interceptions with 10, returning two for touchdowns. In his time at Jackson State from 1985-88, Dent helped his teams win 27 of 28 conference games and was a three-time All-American. After his standout collegiate career, he signed a free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals. Dent played for the Birmingham Fire and the Tampa Bay Storm of the World Football League.

Richard Huntley- Winston Salem State

Huntley is the Rams’ all-time leading rusher with 6286 yards and rushing touchdowns with 57. Huntley was selected in the 4th round, 117th overall of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, and also saw time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions.

Lamar Parrish – Lincoln University (MO)

Lamar Parrish starred at Lincoln University (MO) from 1966-69 as both a defensive back and kick returner. He set the record for the most extended punt return in 1969 when he took a kick 95 yards for a score. Parrish helped the Blue Tigers win 23 games during his career.

Parrish was taken in the 7th round of the 1970 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. In his first NFL game, Parrish recovered a fumble, returning it. Fifty-five yards for a touchdown. In his 13 seasons, which was also spent with the then-Washington Redskins and Buffalo Bills, Parrish would finish with 47 interceptions, picking off at least one pass in 12 of his 13 campaigns. Parrish was an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro and set the NFL record for punt returns, averaging 18.8 yards per return.

Coach Edward Hurt -Morgan State

The Morgan State coaching legend helmed the football program from 1930 to 1959, compiling a record of 173 wins, 47 defeats, and 17 ties. Under Hurt’s tenure, Morgan State won 14 CIAA championships, including a stretch from 1932 to 1939 in which they did not lose a single game, winning 54 consecutive contests. He also coached the Morgan State basketball team from 1929 to 27, winning four CIAA titles, including a three-peat from 1931 to 33.

As the Bears’ track and field coach, his teams won 8 individual NCAA championships, 12 National AAU champions in individual events, six national AAU relay champions, and Olympic champion –George Rhoden, the former world record holder in the 400m hurdles who ran the race in 45.8 seconds in 1950.