Southern University has appointed Terrence Graves as the new head coach of its football program.

Graves, who previously served as the interim head coach after the school fired former head coach Eric Dooley, will officially be the 21st head coach in the program’s history.

He brings over 30 years of coaching experience to the role and recently led the Jaguars to a victory over Grambling State in the 50th Bayou Classic. His prior roles at Southern included assistant head coach, special teams coordinator, and linebackers coach.

In addition to his tenure at SU, Graves has held coaching positions at Grambling and Mississippi Valley State. He has also worked under former Southern coach Pete Richardson for three different periods.

The university plans to hold a press conference on Wednesday to introduce Graves as the head football coach formally.