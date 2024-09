You might also like

ESPN announcers Tiffany Greene (Florida A&M) and Jay Walker (Howard University) join HBCU Sports writers Kenn Rashad, Kendrick Marshall, Chris Stevens, and Jarrett Hoffman to preview the 2023 Celebration Bowl featuring SWAC representative Florida A&M and MEAC representative Howard University.

Greene and Walker will call Saturday’s game, which will be televised from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on ABC at noon ET.