You might also like

You might also like

Grambling State quarterback Myles Crawley has been identified as one of several individuals who will search for the school’s next football coach.

Athletic Director Trayvean Scott revealed that the group has been responsible for reviewing applications, candidate interviews, and the recommendation of finalists.

The finalists will ultimately be interviewed, and Scott will submit the selected candidate to outgoing Grambling President Richard Gallot.

Grambling is currently searching for a candidate to replace Hue Jackson, who was fired after two seasons. Scott indicated at a press conference that the school wanted to hire the next coach within a 7 to 10-day period.

Grambling has reportedly interviewed current interim coach John Simon, former Grambling coach Melvin Spears, FBS assistants Ted White, Mickey Joseph and NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed. The school also showed interest in Benedict coach Chennis Berry, who was named coach at South Carolina State.

“The search committee is currently working very diligently to assist in determining the next leader for our G-Men,” said Scott in a statement. “This committee has been hard at work vetting the candidates, and we are confident that we will find the right person the guide our program in the coming days. Here at Grambling State, the bar is high, and it’s our responsibility to meet and exceed every expectation set forth by our alumni, fans, and supporters.”

In addition to Crawley, who transferred to Grambling from Alabama State, the committee includes Tigers defensive lineman Javon Carter, softball coach Nakeya Hall, faculty athletic representative Bobby Burkes, alum Edwin Mason, student affairs vice president Rudolph Ellis, and former Grambling football player Randy Hymes.

Former Grambling quarterback and Black national championship-winning coach Doug Williams is a special advisor along with James “Shack” Harris.