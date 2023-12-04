You might also like

Probably the worst-kept secret in HBCU football is out in the open.

South Carolina State has offered Benedict coach Chennis Berry the opportunity to be its next coach, per a report by HBCU Gameday.

Berry is considered a coveted candidate for several HBCU openings after rebuilding Benedict to a Division II power, including consecutive trips to the postseason.

He has been tied to openings at Southern and Texas Southern, HBCU Sports confirmed. Berry previously had stints as an assistant at Morris Brown, Kentucky State, Fort Valley State, North Carolina A&T and was the offensive coordinator at Southern.

If Berry accepts the job, he will replace longtime coach Buddy Pough, who spent 21 years at the program and led the Bulldogs to a Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship in 2021.