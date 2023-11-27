You might also like

The Clark Atlanta Panthers have filled their head football coaching vacancy in longtime SIAC head coach Teddy Keaton.

Clark Atlanta is the third different team Keaton has coached within the SIAC (Stillman and Allen).

Keaton led the Yellow Jackets to a 7-3 record this past season, their best since the football program was reinstated in 2018.

Meanwhile, at Stillman, he led the team to three winning seasons. This included leading the team to a share of the division title in his first season in 2011.

Clark Atlanta is coming off a season in which they finished with a 0-10 record, its second winless season in the past five years (it went winless in 2019).

They have not registered an overall record at .500 in seven years.

Midway through the season, the Panthers relieved former longtime Tuskegee head coach Willie Slater of his duties in his second year with the team.

This makes Keaton the third head coach Clark Atlanta has had since 2019.