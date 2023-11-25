You might also like

You might also like

Hue Jackson, in his second year as Grambling State head, now understands the enormity of the Bayou Classic.

Earlier this week, Jackson compared the annual pregame spectacle and pageantry between Grambling and Southern to the Super Bowl, the biggest football game in the world.

The ex-NFL coach is also aware of just how close the series is between the schools. As it currently stands, Southern owns a 25-24 record in the head-to-head matchup heading into the 50th Bayou Classic.

Jackson vowed at a recent press conference Grambling will be on the winning side.

“You’re talking about Southern University and Grambling State University, with a record of 24 and 25. There have been 50 classics; there is not much to be said,” said Jackson. “There is a game that is going to be played Saturday, and it will be won by Grambling State University.

“We are going to get this thing to 25 to 25 on Saturday. Whatever time it is over with, I plan on standing on that podium, letting that confetti fall, and holding up that trophy.”

Jackson said he wanted to win the game for Grambling President Rick Gallot, Athletic Director Trayvean Scott, and outgoing school administrator Brandon Logan.

“That will be your going away present,” he said.