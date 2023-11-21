T.C. Taylor will spend quite a bit of time in the offseason evaluating every aspect of the football program after what was a successful maiden voyage as Jackson State coach.

It figures that Taylor would also assess his own performance and how he managed the daily challenges of being at the helm of a team vastly different than the one that won consecutive SWAC championships in 2021 and 2022.

So what grade would he give himself after a 7-4 season and second-place finish in the SWAC East?

“I would say average right now because we’re not playing for a SWAC championship,” Taylor said Monday when asked by an HBCU Sports reporter. “So, I’ll say it’s average because that’s the goal we set. I’m very happy to be 7-4, make no mistake about it. I’m happy for my players and coaches and everything.”

Though Taylor was pleased with the overall outcome of the season, he wasn’t satisfied with the program falling short of the internal expectations to play games that matter in December and compete for titles.

“We all talked about playing for a championship this season. We’re not making any excuses about it … So, I have to say this is an average year for myself. I’m not speaking for the entire football team and my coaches here, but they did a great job. It’s up to me to get us there and lead this football team to a championship.