The Reese’s Senior Bowl has announced Virginia State defensive back Willie Drew has accepted an invite to play in the game.

He is the first HBCU and Division II player to officially accept an invite to play in this year’s Senior Bowl.

Transferring to Virginia State from James Madison, Drew has been among the top defensive backs in Division II football, recording 11 interceptions in the last two seasons.

He is coming off an incredible season in which he ranked fourth in the country with six interceptions and second with 22 passes defended.

In addition, the Trojans defender also recorded 34 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble on his way to being named CIAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Drew will be the second Division II HBCU player in the Senior Bowl in the last three years (Joshua Williams, 2022).

This is the second postseason bowl game Drew has been selected to, as he has also been announced to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl.