As the Milwaukee Brewers have hired a new manager, they also turn to a former star and an HBCU baseball legend to help guide the team in 2024.

Rickie Weeks Jr., who played 11 seasons with the Brewers following an outstanding career at Southern University, was named associate manager today by new Milwaukee skipper Pat Murphy, per a report by Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Prior to his arrival in Milwaukee, Weeks played three seasons at Southern, winning the NCAA batting championship in both 2002 and 2003 while sweeping the Baseball America College Player of the Year and Golden Spikes awards, given to the top collegiate player in the country.

Weeks was drafted by the Brewers second overall in 2003, joining fellow Jaguar Danny Goodwin (1975) as the top two selected HBCU players in the MLB draft’s modern history.

Weeks played for Milwaukee full-time from 2005-2014, earning a National League all-star spot at second base in 2011. He played parts of three seasons with the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Tampa Bay Rays before retiring in 2018.