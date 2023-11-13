You might also like

You might also like

The Division II HBCU football season got an added bolt of energy in 2023 with the announcement of the Florida Beach Bowl.

Succeeding the Pioneer Bowl, which previously ran from 1997-2012, the Florida Beach Bowl is a matchup between top-level teams from the two major DII HBCU conferences, CIAA and SIAC.

With much speculation about the selection process and potential candidates, there is no longer a need to guess.

It will be the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls representing the CIAA going up against the Fort Valley State Wildcats of the SIAC.

The schools were selected from among a group that has “earned at least six wins during the regular season” and “be in good academic standing within their respective conferences,” according to Florida Beach Bowl officials.

Johnson C. Smith is coming off its best season since 2006, finishing with a 7-3 overall record, including a 6-2 record in the CIAA.

🚨 The Stage is set for the Inaugural Florida Beach Bowl!

–

We are excited to say that @JCSUFootball will take on @FVSUFootball on December 13th at the DRV PNK Stadium at 7:30 PM. Get your tickets now! https://t.co/lx5nbxW0ON#battlebythebeach #FloridaBeachBowl pic.twitter.com/ikWgwT2Vzu — Florida Beach Bowl (@flbeachbowl) November 13, 2023



The Golden Bulls boasted one of the top defenses in the country, allowing 16.2 points per game. Their run defense was a particular highlight, allowing 77.7 yards per game and only seven touchdowns.

Starring for the Johnson C. Smith defensive unit is the All-CIAA linebacker duo Benari Black and Jack Smith.

They will have to contend with a Fort Valley State team that finished the regular season with a 7-3 overall record, including a 6-2 record in the SIAC.

The Wildcats were the third-ranked offense in the SIAC this season, scoring 30.4 points per game. While quarterback Kelvin Durham and running back Brandon Marshall are the stars of the show, they are aided by an impenetrable offensive line.

Fort Valley State allowed just 10 sacks this season, the fewest of any team in the SIAC, tied with Benedict.

The game is set to be played at DRV Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Dec. 13, airing on the HBCU Plus app.