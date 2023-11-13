The status of Southern head coach Eric Dooley might be in limbo less than two seasons after the school hired him.

In his second year at Southern, Dooley led the Jaguars to a 5-5 overall record and a 4-3 mark in the SWAC in 2023. But he might not be long for the job, and rumors circulated Monday that Dooley could be on the way out.

WBRZ sports director Michael Cauble tweeted Monday that Dooley “hasn’t spoken with any administrators concerning employment; the answer is no,” Cauble wrote on Twitter, currently known as X.

Big Tyme Sports Network host Reggie Flood wrote on Facebook that “nothing has officially changed” with Dooley’s status as coach, though changes could be coming as early as Wednesday.

School officials have not commented on the matter.

The longtime SWAC coach and former Southern assistant under legendary coach Pete Richardson had been the subject of external criticism after the team fell out of the SWAC West race, losing consecutive games versus Alcorn State and last Saturday against Prairie View in a contest where the offense didn’t register points or a first down in the second half of a 27-21 loss.

Much of the scrutiny rested on the performance of an offense that was supposed to get a jolt under Dooley, a known offensive guru.

This season, Southern ranked No. 6 in the SWAC in total offense, averaging 22.8 points per game, No. 11 in rushing, and No. 5 in passing, though starting quarterback Harold Blood only averaged 214 yards passing per game.

On Saturday against Prairie View, Blood and backup Noah Bodden, a Grambling State transfer, played. The pair combined for 222 passing yards and a touchdown.

Despite the defeat and end to its championship hopes, Dooley said Monday during the SWAC coaches’ media availability that “there was still a lot to play for” ahead of Southern’s date with rival Grambling State in the annual Bayou Classic on Nov. 25 in New Orleans.

Dooley was asked by a reporter how he would evaluate the program in the second year of his tenure compared to the first, which ended in a SWAC West Division title and trip to the conference championship game. A repeat of those accomplishments did not materialize.

“I expected to win the championship the day I stepped foot on campus,” he said. “I expect to win it every year. My confidence never changes.”

Dooley was hired by Southern days after leading Prairie View to the SWAC Championship Game in 2021. He has an overall coaching record of 32-27.