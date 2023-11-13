You might also like

In this episode of HBCU Sports Live, the panel talks about Howard University’s impressive 50-20 victory over North Carolina Central, which has put the Bison in a strong position for a conference title and potential Celebration Bowl appearance, teams making it to the NCAA DII playoffs and Florida Beach Bowl, and Texas Southern’s upset win over Alcorn State that reshaped the SWAC West division race heading into the final week of the regular season.

Attention also turned to Southern University’s head coach, Eric Dooley, whose future is clouded with speculation amid mixed reactions to his leadership and team performance.

The group also provided some pretty insightful closing arguments.