Virginia Union captured its first CIAA title in two decades after a 21-10 win over Fayetteville State in the conference championship game on Saturday.

“I’m just happy; that’s all I can say,” said VUU coach Alvin Parker. “I was here in 2001 when we went down to Winston-Salem and won it. I remember how it felt then, but this is a little bit better. I was the leader of the program, and I felt like I was leading us in the right direction, but all of the guys bought into the process, even though it wasn’t easy.”

The first half of the clash lived up to its billing, with both teams showcasing exceptional defense. Virginia Union would find the endzone first, with touchdowns by Jada Byers and Christian Reid, giving the Panthers a 14-0 lead.

Momentum swung in Virginia Union’s favor shortly after a muffed punt by the Broncos in the third quarter. The Panthers then went on a five-play, 27-yard drive, leading to yet another Byers touchdown. The Panthers defense continued to shut out the Broncos offense during the 4th quarter, forcing a fumble recovered by Shamar Graham.

Virginia Union’s rushing game continued to shine as Jada Byers finished with 135 yards and two touchdowns on the day. The game would conclude 21-10, Panthers. Byers also went home as the Most Valuable Player for Virginia Union.

Courtesy: Virginia Union Athletics