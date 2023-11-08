During his weekly press conference ahead of his team’s matchup against Vanderbilt, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer took time to shout out the state’s HBCU football programs.

“I just wanted to congratulate Allen and Benedict College as well for the seasons that they had,” said Beamer. “Lou [Bezjak] wrote a great article in The State newspaper last Friday about the years they’re having. It’s pretty cool that it’s [obviously] other college teams, college programs in the city of Columbia. A lot that we have to offer. Both those teams had phenomenal seasons and got a lot of respect for them.”

Allen Director of Athletics Jasher Cox responded on Twitter to Beamer’s comments about the football program.

“It’s quite uncommon for a head football coach coming from a Power 5 school, like [Coach Beamer], to take a moment during his weekly press conference, which typically focuses on his [own] program, to express this sentiment,” said the Allen AD. “We truly appreciate it, coach.”

Benedict also shared their appreciation for the Gamecocks head coach, simply saying, “Thanks for the shout-out, Coach Beamer.”

The 2023 football season saw Allen have its best year since the program’s return to the football field five years ago. Allen finished with a 7-3 overall record, highlighted by a school-best 4-0 start.

Benedict, on the other hand, completed its second straight undefeated regular season record, a perfect 10-0 mark, and clinched a berth in the SIAC championship game against Albany State.