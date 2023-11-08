In his first year as head football coach at Jackson State, T.C. Taylor has — so far — impressively led the team to a 7-3 record, overcoming challenges such as a significant roster overhaul and losing key players to the transfer portal during the off-season.

Despite these obstacles and the pressure of following a successful predecessor, Taylor has successfully instilled a new system and culture at JSU. His achievements, including an extensive and demanding early-season travel schedule with limited home games, have the Tigers in second place in the SWAC East division.

HBCU Sports senior editor Kendrick Marshall makes the case for why Taylor should be considered for SWAC Coach of the Year.