The major Division II HBCU football conference seasons have concluded, and we now know what the conference championship matchups will be.

Benedict and Albany State will compete for the SIAC title, while Fayetteville State and Virginia Union will clash for the CIAA title.

Meanwhile, teams from each conference await the possibility of being selected for the Florida Beach Bowl.

With the regular season in the rearview, here is the Ultimate HBCU Sports Division II Football Poll for Week 10.