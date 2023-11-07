North Carolina Central not only opened its season on the road against preseason No. 1 Kansas Monday night, but the Eagles got a up close look at one of the more heralded players in college basketball.

All 7-foot-2 Hunter Dickinson, a Michigan transfer lived up to the hype, scoring 21 points, grabbing eight rebouds and dishing out five assists in a 99-56 win over NC Central at Allen Fieldhouse.

North Carolina Central head coach LeVelle Moton, who has seen a lot of great college basketball players during his great career, understood the Eagles — and everyone else in the sport — will have no answer for Dickinson other than possibly divine intervention.

“You have to pray, You have to go to church and get a strong service in,” Moton said of matching up with Dickinson. “He’s going to be a problem, and he’s not just going to be a problem for North Carolina Central. He’s going to be a problem for everyone.”

For the Eagles, Ja’Darius Harris had 12 points to lead a team that Moton said will have to gain exprience in the early going.

“We have 10 new guys who really, none of them have really played Division I basketball,” Moton said. “You play this type of game, you get their attention early.”