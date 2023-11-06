You might also like

The Division II HBCU football regular season has ended, and we now know who will represent the two major conferences in their respective championship games.

It will be Benedict facing Albany State in the SIAC championship game and Fayetteville State clashing with Virginia Union in the CIAA championship game.

Meanwhile, in the SWAC, Florida A&M added another achievement to its resume while the Western gained a new leader.

Here are the 5 Takeaways from Week 10 of the HBCU football season.

1. Benedict finishes the regular season perfect…again

The Benedict Tigers continue an incredible run, capping off another undefeated regular season with a 37-9 win over the Allen Yellow Jackets.

Benedict becomes the first team to finish consecutive regular seasons with an undefeated record since Winston-Salem State in 2011 and 2012.

They will advance to the SIAC championship game, looking to gain their second straight conference title when they face the Albany State Golden Rams.

The Tigers are staking their claim as the best HBCU football team in recent memory, but their legacy will be defined by how they proceed in the postseason.

Winston-Salem State ended up making it to the National Semifinal and the Division II National Championship game in the Division II in their consecutive undefeated seasons.

While the SIAC championship will be at the forefront for Benedict, a lengthy Division II playoff run would further cement their legacy in all of HBCU football history.

2. Virginia Union is the king of the North

With the CIAA Northern division championship on the line, the Virginia Union Panthers got the job done, beating the Virginia State Trojans 30-20.

Virginia Union ends the regular season winning six straight games, clinching its first CIAA championship appearance since 2007.

Although VUU has been among the most consistent HBCU football teams in recent years, they have been unable to get over the hump in the CIAA.

Last season was the closest they came to ending their CIAA championship drought, with their one loss keeping them from making it to Salem.

The Panthers will advance to face the reigning conference champion Fayetteville State Broncos, whom they lost to earlier this season.

This time around, however, Virginia Union will have the services of leading rusher Jada Byers.

3. Florida A&M claims home-field advantage

Having already secured their spot in the SWAC championship game, the Florida A&M Rattlers ensured they would be hosting the contest following a 42-28 win over Alabama A&M.

Florida A&M adds to what has already been a monumental three-year in the SWAC, improving to 21-2 against the SWAC.

Even though the Rattlers already would have been considered the favorites to win the conference title, this is amplified now that they will host the game.

FAMU has never lost a home game against a SWAC opponent and has not lost a game in Bragg Memorial Stadium overall since 2018.

Whoever emerges from the SWAC West will have an uphill battle facing FAMU in enemy territory.

4. Alcorn State decimates Southern to take SWAC West lead

The battle for the SWAC West division lead was a bit anti-climactic as Alcorn State took care of business, beating Southern 44-21.

This game was short on dramatics as Alcorn State scored on four consecutive drives, including three straight touchdowns, making quick work of Southern.

Alcorn now takes the division lead, improving to 5-1 in conference play and 3-1 against the division.

Next week, the Braves play their division finale against Texas Southern, followed by their season finale against Jackson State.

Meanwhile, Southern now puts itself in a tie for second place against the team they play next week, Prairie View A&M.

Southern would need to win and Alcorn State to lose to keep its hopes for a SWAC championship berth alive.

5. Albany State clinches SIAC championship berth

The Albany State Golden Rams entered the day needing to overcome steep odds in their quest to clinch a SIAC championship berth.

They needed to win against Fort Valley State and for Tuskegee to lose against Miles.

After being shutout through three quarters, the Golden Rams scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Fort Valley State 13-7.

Their spot in the SIAC title game was solidified following Miles’ 35-10 win over Tuskegee.

In the SIAC’s first season going away from a division format, Albany State reaps the benefits since former SIAC East division opponent Benedict would have advanced to play against the SIAC West winner in years past.

Had divisions remained in place, it would have been Miles in the championship game since they would have won the tiebreaker over former division rival Tuskegee.

Albany State will clash with Benedict in a matchup between the last two SIAC champions.