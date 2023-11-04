Derailed by four turnovers, Tennessee State’s winning streak was halted at four games as they were upended by Charleston Southern 35-21 on Saturday.

After a disjointed, penalty-laden opening possession from Tennessee State, Charleston Southern scored on a TJ Ruff 24-yard run up the middle to put the Buccaneers up 7-0.

Tennessee State quarterback Draylen Ellis was sacked by Malik Barnes, causing him to cough up the football, setting the Bucs up at the TSU 27. Charleston Southern cashed in on the turnover when Isaiah Bess connected with Jaden Scott to give them a 14-0 lead.

Tennessee State would get on the board in the second quarter when the Tigers took advantage of a bad CSU punt that gave them a starting field position at the 29-yard line. Four plays later, Ellis scampered in from two yards out to cut the Buccaneers lead to 14-7.

The turnover bug bit the Tigers again later in the second quarter when Stephen Nkolas Zayachkowski sacked Ellis, causing another fumble. Dominic Pagano recovered the fumble and rumbled 69 yards for a touchdown that pushed the advantage to 21-7.

With Daveon Bryant in control of the Tigers’ offense, the Tigers were able to score on their opening possession of the second half when Jordan Gant got in from two yards out to draw Tennessee State to within 21-14.

TSU drew even at 21 midway through the fourth quarter when Bryant rushed for another TD.

A potential go-ahead drive later in the period was snuffed out when Bryant was sacked by Bryce Llewellyn, forcing another fumble.. Two plays later, Charleston Southern turned scored when Bess connected with Will Kakavitsas on an 18-yard scoring pass that put the Buccaneers back in front 28-21.

The subsequent Tennessee State drive resulted in a turnover on downs, handing them back to the Buccaneers on the Tigers’ 25-yard line. One play later, Ruff scored on a 25-yard scamper that sealed the game for Charleston Southern.

Here is what led to the Tennessee State win streak coming to a screeching halt:

Although Tennessee State outgained Charleston Southern 267 to 192 and held them to just seven first downs on the day, less than 100 yards through the air, the Tigers stymied their cause with four turnovers that included three fumbles, and an interception that led to 21 CSU points.