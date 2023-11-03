As these season-defining games transpire, here are several HBCU football players who may have a hand in determining the fate of their teams on Saturday.

Brandon Marshall | Running Back | Fort State State University

The Wildcats running back is the current rushing leader in the SIAC. Marshall has accumulated 844 yards on 173 attempts on the season and has come on strong as the season has progressed, with four of his 100-yard games coming in over the last six games. He earned conference Newcomer of the Week after rushing for 140 yards on 28 carries and scoring two critical touchdowns against Morehouse on Oct. 21. Marshall and the Wildcats face Albany State on Saturday in the Fountain City Classic.

Jacobian Morgan | Quarterback | Jackson State

Morgan continued to command the Jackson State offense by throwing for 373 yards and five touchdowns in a 40-14 defeat of Arkansas Pine Bluff. The performance earned the Canton, Mississippi native SWAC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Morgan and the Tigers face a Texas Southern defense that is the worst in the SWAC, allowing 36.8 points per contest.

Terrell Allen | Defensive Lineman | Tennessee State University

Terrell Allen has been a key contributor to a Tennessee State defense that has played a vital role in the team’s four-game winning streak. Allen is tied with Benedictine’s Brian Pitt for the most sacks in the country, regardless of level, with 13.5. Ten of his sacks have come within TSU’s last three games, coinciding with the three consecutive weeks of Allen receiving Big South-OVC Defensive Player of the Week honors. The next challenge for Allen and the No. 1 scoring defense is the triple-option attack of Charleston Southern.