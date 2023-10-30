Leilani Armenta, who became the first woman to score in a Division I HBCU football game, was named SWAC Special Teams Player of the Week for her historic performance.

Armenta on Saturday converted all three of her PAT attempts during Jackson State’s 40-14 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

On Monday, she became the first woman ever to win play of the week honors in the SWAC for football.

Armenta previously made history when, on Sept. 23, she handled the opening kickoff against Bethune-Cookman after Jackson State suffered several injuries to the team’s kickers.

“We did not know it was going to happen, and we are super excited,” Leilani’s mother, Brandy Armenta, told The Clarion-Ledger. “We all started yelling because we had no idea. My daughter had no idea she would be kicking in the game today. We are beyond ecstatic.”

.@LeilaniArmenta became the first woman to score in an FCS HBCU game 🙌#FCS x 🎥 ESPN+ / @gojsutigersfb pic.twitter.com/LbjkREyDtD — NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) October 30, 2023

Armenta, however, wasn’t familiar with playing football. While at Saint Bonaventure High School in Ventura, California, she handled placekicking duties for the football team. In her varsity career, Armenta made 98 out of 105 PAT attempts and made all five of her field goal attempts. She also tallied a total of 3,552 kickoff yards, including two touchbacks and three onside kick recoveries. Her skills earned her five county kicking records.

When asked about her role on the team beyond this season, head coach T.C. Taylor indicated on Monday that Armenta would be in a position to compete for a roster spot.

“I told her (kicker) is no different than any other position on the football team. We are going to create competition,” said Taylor. “She was doing well in practice leading up to Pine Bluff and the week before. Her leg was getting stronger, and she was gaining confidence. I had no issue putting her out there.”

As far as her football future, Taylor explained that’s “going to be up to her,” but the coach said he would love to have Armenta part of the team moving forward.

“We’re going to bring her back. She a part of this football team,” he said. “Like any position on the football team, you’re going to have to compete for a job here, and the best players are going to get on the field.”