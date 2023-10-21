As conference play enters another important week, it means the bigger the game, the bigger the performances have to be. Here is a trio of players who we think will step up on Saturday.

Kisean Johnson | Wide Receiver | Alabama State

Johnson was the leading receiver for the Hornets last season, with 540 yards, despite taking part in just nine contests.

He has picked up where he left off in 2023, pulling in 35 passes for 471 yards and three touchdowns in six game.

Johnson has topped 100 yards receiving in three of Alabama State’s six games on the season. The sophomore pass catcher is also a big play threat, catching passes of at least 38 yards or more in all but one game this season.

Eden James | Running Back | Howard

The sophomore running back has rushed for a team-leading 360 yards on 6.1 yards per carry. The son of former football star Edgerrin James ran for a season-high 177 yards against Northwestern on Oct. 7. James leads the MEAC, averaging 90 yards per game on the season. Howard begins conference play on Saturday when they take on Norfolk State.

Aeneas Russell | Quarterback | Benedict

Despite the departure of quarterback Eric Phoenix, the Benedict offense has not missed a beat. Just as they were last season, the Tigers offense is once again the No. 1 ranked offense in the SIAC, scoring 38.1 points per game.

In Benedict’s last outing, a 48-6 demolition of Fort Valley State, Dennis threw for 324 yards and a touchdown in a performance that earned him SIAC Offensive Player of the Week honors.