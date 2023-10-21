You might also like

You might also like

Tennessee State extended its winning streak to three games with a 54-0 victory over an overmatched Lincoln University (CA) squad on Saturday afternoon.

Tigers running back Jordan Gant had an enormous day, rushing for four touchdowns and 83 yards. Defensive lineman Terrell Allen wreaked havoc with four sacks and seven total tackles. The TSU defense had seven sacks in total and recorded its first shutout since 2021.

Tennessee State got to work early, scoring on their first offensive possession. Gant ran in from 31 yards out to cap a 9-play, 70-yard drive that put the Tigers up 7-0. Gant’s second touchdown run of the day later in the quarter, this one from 3 yards out, putting the Tigers up 14-0.

Jalen Rouse’s 12-yard scamper put TSU up 21-0 early in the second period. After the defense stymied Lincoln’s drive on their subsequent offensive possession, Tennessee State got their first score of the day through the air when Draylen Ellis connected with Delanie Majors on a 2-yard toss that extended the Tigers’ advantage to 28-0.

Another Lincoln three-and-out handed the ball back to the Tennessee State offense, and they marched 87 yards in 11 plays, ending with Gant’s third scoring run of the half that extended the lead to 34-0.

Writing the offensive Player of the Week story now @OVCSports. Jordan Gant with rushing TD no. 4!#RoarCity x #GUTS pic.twitter.com/5CtH5riJvT — Tennessee State Football (@TSUTigersFB) October 21, 2023

Terrell Allen’s sack of quarterback Nate Fuentes forced a fumble that was recovered by Allen, setting the Tigers up at the Lincoln 4-yard line. Ellis ran in from 4-yards a play later to give TSU a 40-0 lead.

Jeremiah Joseph’s interception of a Fuentes pass on LU’s next possession once gave the Tigers the ball deep in Lincoln territory.

Once again, Tennessee State would take advantage of the turnover and field position when Gant scored his fourth and final touchdown of the day, which came on a 6-yard run that brought the score to 47-0.

Daveon Bryant’s 14-yard run pushed the lead to 54-0, closing out the scoring for the quarter and, mercifully for Lincoln, the game.

Here is what led to the one-sided outcome:

Jordan Gant and the Tennessee State running game hummed

Tennessee State ran the ball 44 times for 312 yards. Jordan Gant ran for 83 yards on 12 carries with four touchdowns. Jalen Rouse carried the ball 12 times for 97 yards and a score. Daveon Bryant added 69 and a touchdown of his own.

Another strong effort from the TSU defense

The Tennessee State defense had seven sacks, four coming from Terrell Allen. The TSU defense also forced three turnovers, turning 21 Tennessee State points. Lincoln was held to 145 yards of total offense, 52 rushing and 93 passing, and this marked the third consecutive game they have held an opponent under 300 yards of total offense.

Up next for Tennessee State (5-2, 1-1) is a home matchup with conference opponent Lindenwood on Oct. 28.