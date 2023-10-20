In his first two seasons at Tennessee State, head coach Eddie George led the Tigers to 5-6 in fall 2021 and 4-7 last season.

This year, the Tigers are 4-2 through six games, marking the first time since 2017 that the program has enjoyed this record at any point in a season.

The four wins also match the win total from the entirety of last season, but the wins this season also have germinated the most optimism in the Coach George era that the program may be turning the corner.

Speaking on the most recent Big South-OVC media call, the TSU head coach was pleased with the progress in season three at the helm.

“We are approaching that. I’m seeing signs and elements on day-to-day operations [and] in our daily routine. It’s showing up on Saturdays and [in] times when you have to have those moments. We’re showing growth. We’ve grown quite a bit from my first year until now.”

George added, “I’m seeing buy-in, holistically, not just on the field but how we approach every day, from being a student-athlete to prioritizing your time. Those things make a difference. All the things that don’t require talent we’re starting to get, so I do see elements of us turning the corner and it becoming more [of] what I envisioned. “

Coach George believes the continuity of having players within his system for multiple years is paying off for his team and program. “We didn’t flip the roster like some coaches would have done..so we had to take some existing guys and develop them. The guys that stayed, like Josh and James Green, are integral to the defense. James missed all of last year. Josh is the unequivocal leader of that side of the football in the defensive back room.

Although the transfer portal was not the primary weapon of choice to improve the roster, some transfers have proven to be impact players for the Tigers. One of those players is Monroe Beard III. The Arkansas Pine Bluff transfer and one-time Big South-OVVC Co-Defensive Player of the Week leads the Big South-OVC with 74 tackles and has recorded double-digit stops in all but one game.

Beard has been a key contributor to a Tennessee State defense, the third-ranked unit in the Big South-OVC, allowing 25.3 points per game. Over their last five games, the Tigers’ defense has stiffened, surrendering just 19.2 points per game over that stretch.

Further speaking on his defense, George added, “It’s encouraging to see that one week or another, when guys have an opportunity, they are taking advantage of that on the defensive side.”

Tennessee State seeks to extend its winning streak to three and earn its fifth win of the season on Saturday when they face Lincoln University (CA).