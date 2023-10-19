Morgan State head football coach Damon Wilson has had the unenviable task of refocusing the Bears on the MEAC schedule following an unfortunate incident that cut homecoming short and gave the team an extended two-week break.

The tasks get even more unenviable tonight as defending Celebration Bowl champion North Carolina Central visits Hughes Stadium for a nationally televised game on ESPNU. The game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EST, is the conference opener for both teams.

“It’s been difficult for our young men, but all in all, they’ve stuck together, and now we’re preparing for a North Carolina Central team that playing some of the best football in FCS,” Wilson said during Monday’s MEAC coaches’ conference. “We have our hands full, but our guys have persevered and will push forward.”

“It’s Week One for everybody,” Eagles head coach Trei Oliver. “Morgan’s a good football team. They’re well-coached and play extremely hard. When you’re playing FBS teams, and you’re within one possession, they’re battle-tested like we are.”

Battle-tested best describes an Eagles team that got off to their 5-1 start by handling business against two old rivals (Winston-Salem State and North Carolina A&T), a SWAC team (Mississippi Valley State), and two contenders from the tough Coastal Athletic Association (Campbell and Elon).

“Coach Wilson’s teams are always a physical group. They play some tough football,” Oliver said. “We have to match their physicality and take care of the football, first and foremost.”

When asked if there was any weakness in the Eagles that MSU could possibly exploit, Wilson chuckled and said, “We’re still looking for any. Those guys are sound, well-coached, and when you make a mistake, they make you pay. We’ve got to play sound football and don’t make any self-imposed mistakes.”

And Oliver is hopeful that conference play will see NC Central peaking at the right time.

“I don’t think we’ve played our best football yet,” he said. “We haven’t put all three phases together yet. We’ve had some success, but we’re not where we want to be or where I think we can be. Our challenge is to play the best game we’ve played this season.”