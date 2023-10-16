You might also like

You might also like

Week seven of the HBCU football season brought about some major changes in the Division II rankings.

The SIAC saw three teams have their unblemished records in conference play erased this weekend leaving Benedict as the conference’s last remaining unbeaten team.

Meanwhile, Virginia State kept up its winning ways along with Benedict as the only team with overall undefeated records in all of HBCU football.

Here is the Ultimate HBCU Sports Division II Football Poll for Week 7.