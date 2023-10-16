You might also like

Jackson State University has canceled Monday classes due to a tragic incident that occurred late Sunday night on campus.

According to the university, Jaylen Burns, an industrial technology major from Chicago, was fatally shot around midnight at the University Pointe Apartment Complex. Burns was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting marks the second night of gun violence on the university’s campus.

On Saturday night, two individuals not affiliated with the university discharged firearms on Dalton Street, resulting in one person sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

In response to the previous night’s shooting, interim Jackson State President Dr. Elayne Hayes Anthony authorized additional security measures that had originally been implemented for the Homecoming weekend.

“Under the direction of Dr. Elayne Hayes Anthony, acting president of Jackson State University, a comprehensive security plan was implemented for Homecoming. This plan included an enhanced security presence and checkpoints for campus entry throughout the Homecoming weekend. These measures will remain in effect,” announced school officials.