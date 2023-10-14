You might also like

The Edward Waters Tigers pulled off a miraculous upset on the Tuskegee Golden Tigers, spoiling their homecoming with a 41-38 win.

The win gives the Tigers life in the SIAC conference championship race, winning their fourth straight game to improve to 4-2 in conference play and 4-3 overall.

Tuskegee was handed their first conference defeat of the season, dropping its record to 4-1 in conference play (5-2 overall).

Edward Waters quarterback Jyron Russell, who threw the game-winning passing touchdown for the Tigers, finished with 341 passing yards connecting on 17-of-31 pass attempts adding a rushing touchdown.

Saturday was Russell’s third straight 300-yard passing game and his fourth overall this season. Tigers receiver Nathan Rembert posted four receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Tuskegee quarterback Christopher Roberson produced 323 passing yards, completing 21-of-34 attempts and scoring two touchdowns.

Leading receiver Antonio Meeks returned for Tuskegee after a two-game absence, recording nine receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown. Corey Petty added four receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Johnny Morris had a big day on the ground for the Golden Tigers, putting up 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Trailing 35-24 with 5:27 left in the fourth quarter, Tuskegee scored two unanswered touchdowns including a touchdown connection from Roberson to Petty to give them a 38-35 lead with 25 seconds left.

With 10 seconds left, Edward Waters took a shot at a Hail Mary but was just barely unable to haul it in as the ball hit the receiver’s hands.

On the ensuing play, the Tigers went for the end zone once again. This time, Russell was able to connect with Arsiah McCorker, who wrestled the ball from the defender’s hands for his first catch of the game and the eventual game-winner.