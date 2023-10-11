The CIAA has been much improved from top to bottom in the 2023 season, with the CIAA South, in particular, seeing its fair share of competition at the top.

Even with all the teams who have shown improvement over their production in the previous year, there is no question who the clear favorite to win the CIAA is currently.

Virginia State is the only undefeated team remaining in the CIAA and does not look to be slowing down soon.

While there is still plenty of football to be played, and the Trojans could be out of the picture by the end of the year, there is no denying how good they have been thus far.

We will evaluate Virginia State and its CIAA competitors in the HBCU Sports CIAA Football Midseason Report Card here.

CIAA North

Virginia State Trojans: A+

2023 record: 6-0 (4-0 in CIAA)

Since the start of the 2023 HBCU football season, the Virginia State Trojans have looked like the prohibitive favorite to win the CIAA. Not only are they the only undefeated remaining in the conference, but they have won convincingly, having only trailed in two of their first six games. Their run offense has been the key to their success, ranking ninth in the country in rushing yards per game (248.5) and 14th in rushing touchdowns (16). They have gotten help from the defense, who have been among the best in the country in getting the opposing offense off the field on third down.

Virginia Union Panthers: A-

2023 record: 5-1 (3-1 in CIAA)

Despite losing star running back Jada Byers due to injury, Virginia Union has shown themselves to be more than just a one-man show. Filling in for Jada Byers during his absence was Curtis Allen, who stepped in, producing 127.6 rushing yards per game in three starts. However, the defense deserves the lion’s share of the credit for the Panthers’ success, ranking eighth in the country in scoring defense (13.83 points allowed per game). Virginia Union’s defense nearly powered the team to victory in the team’s only loss against the defending CIAA champion Fayetteville State Broncos.

Lincoln Lions: B-

2023 record: 3-3 (2-2 in CIAA)

The Lincoln Lions have arguably been the biggest surprise in HBCU football, putting together their best season in recent memory. Currently sitting at 3-3, this is the best record the Lions have had at the midway point of a season since 2015. In addition, their losses have been in competitive outings, including a game against Fayetteville State in which they came within a field goal of a win. After years of struggles, Lincoln is showing signs of finally being ready to be a top contender in the CIAA.

Bowie State Bulldogs: C+

2023 record: 3-3 (2-2 in CIAA)

On the other side of the spectrum is a Bowie State team that has not lived up to the CIAA’s preseason prediction to win the CIAA North. Since the Bulldogs’ season-opening win over Delaware State, they have turned into a completely different team. Their struggles on offense have been well documented, with their difficulty winning on the line of scrimmage being a theme for the season. They have allowed 19 sacks (most in the CIAA) and have committed 14 total turnovers. This is part of a process for a Bowie State rebuild following the departure of its championship run.

Bluefield State Big Blue: D

2023 record: 1-5 (0-4 in CIAA)

Bluefield State has hit a wall since its dominant season-opening win over Livingstone, suffering losses in its last five games. It was not expected that the Big Blue would be a contender in their first season as a member of the CIAA. This season is more of a learning curve with the hopes of becoming a contender years later.

Elizabeth City State Vikings: D

2023 record: 1-5 (0-4 in CIAA)

Not much was expected of an Elizabeth City State team that was picked to finish eighth in the CIAA. That being said, the one positive that can be pulled from the Vikings’ season so far is that they are at least better than last season. The Vikings have only lost two games by 10 points or more, improved from seven losses last year. However, this is a business predicated on wins and losses, and Elizabeth City State’s win total has decreased in the past two seasons, with the potential to do the same this season.

CIAA South

Fayetteville State Broncos: A-

2023 record: 4-2 (4-0 in CIAA)

When a team is crowned champions, they go from being the hunter to the hunted. That is the predicament that has faced the Fayetteville State Broncos this season, who have been forced to work hard for their wins in a much-improved conference. The Broncos’s conference wins have come by an average margin of under six points, down significantly from an 18.6-point margin last season. However, considering the changes this team has undergone during its CIAA championship game streak, it is pretty impressive they are still in the position to keep it going.

Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls: B

2023 record: 4-2 (3-1 in CIAA)

Although Lincoln may be a huge surprise, one could argue that Johnson C. Smith has been the season’s biggest surprise thus far. The Golden Bulls have burst on the season, turning into a contender overnight thanks to an elite performance from the defense. They lead the CIAA, allowing 195.8 yards per game and forcing 18 sacks while ranking fourth, allowing 15.7 points per game. With an impending matchup against Fayetteville State, Johnson C. Smith could have a chance to end its 51-year CIAA championship appearance drought.

Livingstone Blue Bears: C

2023 record: 2-4 (2-2 in CIAA)

After starting the season 0-4, the Livingstone Blue Bears have caught fire, winning its last two games. This includes a road win over Winston-Salem State, a place they haven’t won in 25 years. Considering the Blue Bears lost star defensive back Kevin Larkins Jr. to the transfer portal, it is quite impressive they are among the top teams in the country in turnovers forced.

Winston-Salem State Rams: C

2023 record: 2-4 (2-2 in CIAA)

Like Bowie State, Winston-Salem State is entrenched in a rebuild after a six-season run at the top of the CIAA from 2011 to 2016. The Rams are on the verge of their fourth straight losing season, which has not happened since returning to the CIAA in 2010. To be fair, WSSU looked dominant in its first two conference wins by a total score of 54-7 and were one possession away from wins over Lincoln and Livingstone.

Shaw Bears: C-

2023 record: 2-4 (2-2 in CIAA)

Over the past three seasons, Shaw has seemingly been on the brink of being a contender in the CIAA but has just been unable to get itself over the hump. This season is no different, as Shaw is seemingly no closer to competing for a SWAC championship berth despite years of potential. While all their losses have come against elite competition, they have not been close in any of those games, losing by an average of 24.5 points. Entering this year with three straight seasons holding a 6-4 record, Shaw is in danger of its first losing season since 2017.

St. Augustine’s Falcons: F

Record: 0-6 (0-4 in CIAA)

Although the St. Augustine’s Falcons are the only winless team remaining in the CIAA, this would not be the case in an alternate universe. The Falcons were a miracle punt return away from an upset win over Bowie State and gave Fayetteville State all it could handle in a 7-0 loss. That being said, football has no moral victories, so St. Augustine’s has an “F” grade.