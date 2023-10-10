Eddie Robinson Jr. will be involved in another homecoming clash with Jackson State on Saturday.

The second-year Alabama State head coach desired it a year ago this month during his infamous fiery postgame rant after a controversial midfield exchange with then-Tigers coach Deion Sanders last season in Montgomery.

Unlike 12 months ago, Robinson wants the game to be the story when the Hornets play at Jackson State, not postgame handshakes or press conference quotes.

“That was a year ago,” said Robinson when asked to Monday to reflect on his interaction with Sanders. “I think in the age of social media and news stories, it should definitely be out of the news cycle. I have to check my social media accounts.”

The events of last season’s game and the conversations that followed have not been forgotten and were expected to be brought back into focus. After all, it is the first time Alabama State and Jackson State have matched up since that day at ASU Stadium.

Robinson confirmed he’s not spoken with Sanders, now at Colorado, since when asked by a reporter. He also said he holds no animosity toward the former Jackson State coach or the school for scheduling the Hornets for its homecoming game.

“Our homecoming is always the first Saturday in October. Jackson State was here last year, and we’re in Jackson this year,” said Robinson. “I don’t know who is going to be (the opponent) next year.

“I haven’t looked that far, but whoever is that first SWAC game in October that’s going to be the homecoming opponent. I’m sure Jackson State has that same type of mentality.”

First-year Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor was just an innocent bystander for last season’s postgame fireworks. Coaching in his first homecoming game as the leader of the school he played for, Taylor, like Robinson, wants the game to take center stage.

“I don’t get into all that stuff. It’s the next game, and it’s homecoming for us,” said Taylor when asked whether comments by Robinson would be used as bulletin board material. “I just worry about my team. All the talking and stuff, I’ve never been big on that type of stuff.

“Players gotta play, and coaches gotta coach.”