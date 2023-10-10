You might also like

North Carolina Central University has climbed into the top 10 of the national rankings for the first time as a Division I program.

The Eagles moved up two spots to No. 9 in the American Football Coaches Association FCS Top 25 poll announced on Monday.

FIRST APPEARANCE IN FCS TOP 10! @NCCU_Football climbs into the top 10 for the first time as a NCAA Division I program, as the Eagles moved up to No. 9 in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FCS Top 25 poll. (photo by Israel Anta/Cumberland Photos)@WeAreAFCA pic.twitter.com/TV2mC3WbgT — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) October 9, 2023

NCCU improved its record to 5-1 following Saturday’s road victory over then-25th-ranked Elon University.

The No. 9 ranking is the highest the Eagles have been positioned in the top 25 since reclassifying to Division I-FCS in 2011.

