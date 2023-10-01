Florida A&M escaped Mississippi Valley State Saturday night with its 12th consecutive win over a SWAC opponent.

But Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons was not wholly pleased with how the 31-7 victory over the Delta Devils happened.

In the postgame media session, Simmons was candid in describing how the FAMU offense — what should be one of the most productive in the conference, was sluggish yet again.

“We’re much better than what we’re showing. We have to find a way to put that holy grail game together for 60 minutes. Happy with the win, but not pleased with how we played at times.”

In the first half against the Delta Devils, Florida A&M (4-1, 3-0 SWAC) only scored 10 points — its second-lowest output for a half — since tallying just three points through the first two quarters of its Sept. 16 matchup against Division II West Florida, a game the Rattlers eventually won 31-10.

Just last week versus Alabama State, the Rattlers were shut out in the third quarter before scoring the game’s final nine points in the fourth quarter to win 23-10.

Against Mississippi Valley State (0-4, 0-1 SWAC), the Rattlers continued their pattern of inconsistency.

FAMU starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa threw two interceptions. The rushing attack was anything but effective through the first 30 minutes until reserve running back Lelan Wilhoite and starter Terrell Jennings led the way on a third-quarter scoring drive that put the Rattlers up 17-7.

“I asked the offense in the third quarter if they were tired of the defense bailing us out,” Simmons said. “It’s about time to have a total team win.”

While Moussa leads the No. 1 passing offense in the SWAC at 281 yards per game, the preseason First Team All-SWAC quarterback is tied for the most interceptions in the conference, with five on the year. The senior also was ranked eighth in completion percentage out of 11 qualifying quarterbacks at 59.8 percent over 132 attempts heading into Saturday’s game versus MVSU.

But it has not been at quarterback where there has been a shortfall in production.

The Rattlers’ running backs collectively average 3.8 yards per carry, good for seventh in the SWAC. The group also is ninth in the conference in yards per game at 112 through five games.

Before Saturday’s game, the Rattlers’ offense had totaled 14 TDs on the year. That was fewer than Grambling State, Texas Southern, Alabama A&M, and Jackson State.

With FAMU set to play at Southern and its No. 1 defense next Satuday, Simmons understands the unit has to be better.

“We have to figure out what we need to do during the week and make sure we give ourselves the best chance,” he said.