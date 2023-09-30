Howard turned in its most complete performance of the season en route to 35-10 win over Robert Morris in a non-conference games at Joe Walton Stadium.

Howard (2-2 overall, 0-0 in the MEAC), which was coming off a disappointing loss to rival Hampton two weeks and a bye week, struggled early against the Colonials defense, going on two drives but coming up short.

Then the Bison found their rhythm on the third possession as graduate quarterback Quinton Williams put together an 11-play drive that covered 62 yards and was capped off by eight-yard TD pass to junior wide receiver Nahshawn Hezekiah.

RMU (2-3 overall, 0-0 in the Big South) responded on the ensuing possession, with a seven-play, 45-yards drive, the final 13 on a 16-yard pass from Anthony Chilcott to Chase Jackson.

Howard, who has struggled on special teams through the first three games, finally came up with an important one. Graduate running back/return specialist Ian Wheeler took the ensuing kickoff and raced 88 yards to the end zone and have his team take the lead at 14-7 at the 5:35 mark of the second quarter.

The Bison defense began to come alive and forced a three-and-out, giving Howard the ball at their own 27. It was Wheeler again who came through with back-to-back plays that gained 39 yards and gave the Bison a first and 10 at the RMU 36.

Three plays later, Williams capped off the 73-yard drive with an 11-yard scoring run that upped the margin to 21-7 going into the half.

The Bison dominated the third period and set the tone for the second half, running off 18 offensive plays to only four for the Colonials.

Howard was finally able to capitalize when Williams scored his second TD of the day on a one-yard plunge with a minute left on the clock.

Wheeler had his best day as a Bison, amassing 214 yards of all-purpose offense and two TDs. The native Houston, TX has returned three kickoff returns for scores during his career.

Williams had yet another efficient day, completing 13 of 16 for 170 yards, a TD and no interceptions. He spread the ball around and connected to eight different receivers.

On defense, the Bison limited RMU to 43 yards on 25 carries and only 221 yards of total offense.

It was a team effort as graduate defensive lineman Darrian Brokenburr (six tackles, a sack), junior linebacker Terrance Hollon (six tackles), senior defensive back Carson Hinton (5 tackles) , senior safety Kenny Gallop, Jr. (3 tackles, an interception) and junior defensive tackles Jamel Stewart (4 tackles, a sack) all contributed.

Sophomore punter/placekicker Aaron Bickerton, who is having his best season, aided the cause, averaging 42 yards per punt with three landing inside the 20-yard line. Junior kicker Dylan West was a perfect 5 for 5 on PATs and has only missed one this season.

