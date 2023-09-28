We’re reaching the halfway point in Division II HBCU football this weekend while the SWAC continues conference play and the MEAC begins to wrap up its non-conference schedule in Division I.

We had a pretty good week on the prediction front in Week 4, save for maybe one surprise and a couple of heat checks, but this weekend’s matchups will indeed be a test as the CIAA and SIAC continue their conference battles that could lead to some separation once the final buzzer goes off.

Before we get started with Week 5’s predictions, let’s look back at Week 4.

Last Week’s Record: 21-5

Overall Record: 93-31

Best Pick: Alabama A&M 27, Arkansas Pine-Bluff 24 (AAMU won 31-24)

Worst Pick: Virginia Union 23, Fayetteville State 13 (Fayetteville State won 10-7)

Game Of The Week: Tuskegee (4-0, 4-0 SIAC) at Alabama A&M (2-2, 0-0 SWAC East), Saturday, September 30, 3 p.m. EST, HBCUGo

The Bulldogs picked up their first D-1 win last Thursday night, overcoming a quick UAPB start to grab a 31-24 victory, and will have a chance to get above .500 for the first time since the 2021 season.

It won’t be easy despite the Golden Tigers’ Division II status. However, Tuskegee has had a tough time of it as of late, thanks to a one-possession win over Central State and needing double overtime to hold off Lane College.

The Bulldogs have playmakers on both sides of the ball. Defensively, it begins up front with Jordan Mitchell and Zareon Hayes forming a devastating pass rush from their defensive end spots, while cornerback Marquez Beason and safety Emari Pait anchor a tough AAMU secondary.

AAMU can run it with Ryan Morrow and Michigan State transfer Donovan Eaglin or throw it with Quincy Casey and countless weapons, from wide receivers C.J. Young, Terrell Gardner, and Keenan Hambrick to Morrow out of the backfield and tight end Barry White.

Tuskegee looks to counter with the quarterback by a committee of Malik Davis and Chris Roberson, who have stepped in for Bryson Williams.

TU’s front seven, led by linemen Terrence Maize and Jayden Barfield and linebackers Malik Moore, Vincent Hill, and Javieon Miller, will have to find a way to push AAMU’s o-line and close up running lanes for Morrow and Eaglin. They have a good chance if they can find a way to do that.

Prediction: Alabama A&M 24, Tuskegee 18

Grambling (2-2, 1-0 SWAC West) vs. Prairie View A&M (2-2, 2-0 SWAC West), State Fair Classic at the Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas, Saturday, September 30, 7 p.m. EST, ESPN+

The winner of this game establishes themselves as the team to catch in a crowded SWAC West landscape. Grambling effectively kept Texas Southern winless last weekend while the Panthers stunned Alcorn State in Lorman 23-20.

Prairie View’s ground attack, led by Ahmad Antoine and Keyshawn Johnson, will look to avoid Grambling’s all-world defensive end Sundiata Anderson and keep the Tigers’ offense, led by quarterback Myles Crawley, running back Chance Williams, and wide receiver Antonio Jones, off the field.

This is a “styles make fights” game – Grambling loves to pass; PVAMU has already allowed over 1,000 yards through the air. The Panthers have a solid ground game; the Tigers have allowed over 900 yards rushing this season. Who will establish their brand of ball first?

Prediction: Grambling State 35, Prairie View 31

Fort Valley State (3-1, 3-1 SIAC) vs. Allen (4-0, 2-0 SIAC) at Westwood High School, Blythewood, South Carolina, Saturday, September 30, 7 p.m. EST, ESPN+

One of the big questions in Black College Football during the first half of the season has been, “Is Allen for real?” We likely will get the answer Saturday night as they host a determined Fort Valley State team on a tear since their Week 1 loss to Tuskegee.

The quarterback battle is the one to watch as SIAC preseason offensive player of the year Kelvin Durham will be trading bombs with Division II’s leading passer, Allen’s David Wright.

Durham is better with his legs, which gives the Wildcats a slight advantage, but as Wright’s four-touchdown fourth quarter against Kentucky State two weeks ago suggests, the Yellowjackets can strike fast. This game likely will come down to whoever has the ball last.

Prediction: Fort Valley State 44, Allen 38

North Carolina A&T (0-3, 0-1 CAA) at Norfolk State (2-2, 0-0 MEAC), Saturday September 30, 2 p.m. EST, ESPN+

Outside of the Labor Day Classic disaster and an expected loss at Temple, Norfolk State has looked good, taking down Hampton and Towson to cement the MEAC’s dominance over the Coastal Athletic Association so far this season.

The CAA’s newest member, the Aggies, will seek revenge on who was once a CIAA and MEAC rival. This will likely be a low-scoring game that favors the Spartans and their much-improved defense. The Aggies will have to find a way to build and keep a lead, or else they’re staring down 0-4 and a rude introduction from their newest conference affiliates.

Prediction: Norfolk State 18, North Carolina A&T 13

Division I

Yale 34, Morgan State 14

Howard 26, Robert Morris 12

Delaware State 23, Virginia University of Lynchburg 17

Campbell 31, North Carolina Central 20

Texas Southern 33, Lincoln (Ca.) 6

Southern 25, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 14

Alcorn State 17, Alabama State 13

Florida A&M 32, Mississippi Valley State 7

Tennessee State 24, UT-Martin 21

Richmond 28, Hampton 17

Division II/NAIA

Johnson C. Smith 30, Elizabeth City State 10

Virginia State 27, Shaw 17

Fayetteville State 21, Bluefield State 13

Virginia Union 23, St. Augustine’s 12

Winston-Salem State 28, Lincoln (Pa.) 20

Bowie State 22, Livingstone 9

West Virginia State 31, West Virginia Wesleyan 16

Fort Hays State 32, Lincoln (Mo.) 14

Miles 24, Central State 19

Albany State 29, Kentucky State 15

Lane 34, Clark Atlanta 13

Savannah State 21, Edward Waters 17

Benedict 35, Morehouse 10

Oklahoma Panhandle State 27, Langston 22

Ave Maria 40, Florida Memorial 38