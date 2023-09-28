After a slow start, the Delaware State offense picked up the pace against Miami (OH) last weekend in a 62-20 loss, scoring their most points of the season.

After three straight games on the road, the Hornets return to Alumni Stadium this Saturday to play Virginia University of Lynchburg. It’s a game where first-year head coach Lee Hull is hopeful but mindful of the Dragons.

“They’re a team we can’t let them get confidence. Last year against Delaware State, they were only down nine points going into the fourth quarter,” Hull said. “The challenge for us is to jump on them quickly and not let them stay in the game. Anything can happen, so it’s about us doing what we need to do to improve.”

The DSU offense had its best showing of 2023 against the Red Hawks as redshirt sophomore quarterback Marqui Adams completed 21 of 34 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns and carried the ball 12 times for 60 yards. Running back Wade Inge caught scoring passes of 50 and 10 yards, and tight end EJ Core also hauled in a 4-yard scoring toss.

“Offensive, ly we’re getting better. Probably should’ve scored a couple more times, but I was pleased with what we did,” Hull said. “Us scoring 20 against their Number One defense shows that we’re starting to and guys understand what we want out of our system. We executed our plan, which was very positive for us.”

As good as DSU’s offense was, their run defense was gashed to the tune of 466 yards on the ground for the Red Hawks, something Hull wanted his team to correct in practice this week.

“I don’t care if we were playing Alaba; we have to get that fixed,” Hull said. “We missed 20 tackles, and to be a good defense, you can’t do that. We’ve got to find a way to get them down.”

While improvement is central to Hull’s mission, he believes a win this week would enhance the process.

“This we,ek we definitely need to get a win. Being 0-4, our guys are hungry,” he said. We need that for morale and also for our fanbase to get them rejuvenated.”