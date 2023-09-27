With the release of four HBCU Dunks in 2022 and a recent release of 15 HBCU-themed versions of the Pegasus 40, Nike has shown a willingness to showcase HBCUs and their alumni. A set of upcoming Terminator Highs continues this recent.

Images have surfaced of three colorways of the Terminator High for Spelman, Alabama A&M, and Tennessee State.

The Spelman iteration sports a combination of leather and suede grey upper with legend blue Swooshes on the lateral and medial sides. The College’s logo can be seen on the tongue, while Spelman’s tagline, “A Choice to Change the World,” is on the tongue’s rear.

The Year of Spelman’s founding “1881” appears on the lateral forefoot. The “Undaunted by the FIght” is printed on the laces, a call back to a study of a group of dedicated Spelmanites who risked their life in the struggle for civil rights that was documented in the Henry C. Ledbetter book of the same title.

Jaguar paw prints on the insole, inner, and outsole complete the aesthetic.

The Alabama A&M Terminator High sported a white leather foundational layer overlaid with grey suede at the eye rows and underlaid at the rear heel.

Maroon leather is present via overlays at the toe and wrapping the heel and the Nike Swoosh on the lateral and medial sides. A Bulldog logo has its home on the tongue with dog bone lace dubraes stamped with “Butch” and “Bruiser,” respectively, which is an homage to the University’s mascots. The laces are decorated with “Normalites,” the moniker for Alabama A&M students, and the University’s motto: “Service is Sovereignty,” is printed on the right insole.

The founding year of “1875” is embroidered on the lateral forefoot, completing an upper that sits atop a white midsole and gum rubber outsole.

The “Tennessee State” edition sports a sail leather upper with a fur and tiger stripe overlay at the toe and wrapping at the heel.

Bold blue Swooshes adorn the lateral and medial sides with red leather straps and pull tabs. Callbacks to the University include “1912”, the year of Tennessee State’s founding, on the lateral forefoot “T” on the rear heel. “SLIM” and “HUSKY” appear on each respective blue tongue label, a homage to the pizza chain Slim & Husky’s founded by TSU alums Clint Gray, Derrick Moore, and EJ Reed.

The laces are adorned with “THE BOYS,” an homage to the football team, and “TIGERBELLES,” a nod to the legendary women’s track team and Slim & Husky’s branded insoles.

Underneath resides a white midsole and a red rubber outsole.

Speculated to be part of a larger collection, all three Terminator Highs are anticipated to be released later this year.