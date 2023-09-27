You might also like

You might also like

Former four-star prospect and Oklahoma commit Keyon Brown has committed to Florida A&M.

Brown made the announcement, which was teased the day before by FAMU director of recruiting Devin Rispress, on Wednesday morning, posting to his Twitter account that he was “coming home.”

Brown, a 6-foot-3, 188-pound receiver, was the No.48-ranked wide receiver and 63rd-best player overall in Florida. He racked up over 1,200 all-purpose yards at Tallahassee, Florida’s James S. Rickards High School.

He was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals.

After impressing at Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables’ elite prospect camp, the Sooners offered Brown in June. He initially chose Oklahoma over Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Jackson State, Tennessee, and 13 other schools.

According to OU Insider, academic ineligibility forced Brown to go the JUCO route at Garden City Community College. Brown appeared in three games, pulling in five receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

He was never off the Rattlers’ radar, with FAMU offering Brown again in late August. Brown will bring versatility and playmaking to the Rattlers’ offense and special teams.