The Grambling State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the field inside of the legendary Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium will be named after football legends James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams.

A ceremony will take place during the Tigers’ homecoming game versus Alabama A&M on Oct. 14.

The football field will officially become James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams Field at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

“It is our pleasure to honor two of the greatest members of the Grambling State football family,” said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott. “These two men have long represented what it means to be a G-Man and have achieved so much while breaking down barriers that few thought were attainable during their playing days. We can’t wait to add another brick to castle of greatness they’ve built.”

“Honoring these two Grambling legends will be the highlight of our 2023 Homecoming festivities,” said Grambling State University President Richard Gallot. James “Shack” Harris and Doug Williams epitomize greatness at the highest level of football competition. They both deserve to be honored by Grambling State University in this way.”

Harris is one of the most successful football players to grace the campus of Grambling State. During his time playing under Robinson from 1965-68, he helped lead GSU to four Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships.

As a three-year starter, Harris led the Tigers to a 24-5-1 record.

Following his collegiate career, Harris entered the NFL, being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the eighth round of the 1969 NFL Draft. He became the first African-American player to start a season at quarterback in the history of professional football.

In 1974, he led the Los Angeles Rams to an NFC West Division title and their first playoff victory since 1951. Harris then became the first African-American quarterback to start a conference championship game. He also earned a spot in that year’s Pro Bowl, being named Pro Bowl MVP.

At the conclusion of his playing career, he served in multiple executive roles in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Detroit Lions.

The Monroe, La. native is a member of the SWAC Hall of Fame, the Grambling Legends Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, the Black College Hall of Fame, and the National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame.

“This is an outstanding honor for me, my family, coaches and all my teammates. I would like to thank President Rick Gallot, AD Trayvean Scott, and the Grambling family for this dedication,” said Harris. “Sharing it with Doug Williams makes it even more special. I am very fortunate to have played for the great Coach Eddie Robinson. I am forever grateful to Grambling for providing me an education and tremendous HBCU experience. I hope my career represented Grambling well and made you proud.”

Courtesy: Grambling State Athletics