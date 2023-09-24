The two-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference football champion Jackson State Tigers battled to defeat Bethune-Cookman 22-16 Saturday night in the W.C. Gorden Classic at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Defense ruled the game for the Tigers (3-2 overall, 1-1 SWAC), who got a first-quarter safety from LB Isaac Peppers and a 32-yard fumble return for a touchdown by defensive end Athen Smith in the third quarter that gave the Tigers the lead for good at 14-9.

Smith was named Defensive MVP of the contest, while running back Irv Mulligan took home Offensive MVP honors by rushing for 174 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown. His 66-yard scoring run with 3:38 remaining extended the Jackson State lead to 22-9.

History was made at kickoff as kicker Leilani Armenta became the first women’s player in Jackson State University football history and is believed to be the first woman to kick in HBCU Division I history.

Armenta, a freshman on the JSU soccer team, was added to the roster this week due to injuries. She kicked in high school at Saint Bonaventure High School and played soccer. Armenta handled two kickoffs in the contest for JSU.

