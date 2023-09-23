North Carolina Central took out their frustrations from a shellacking against UCLA with a dominant performance in the Circle City Classic, lambasting Mississippi Valley State 45-3.

Playing without reigning MEAC Player of the Year Davius Richards nursing an ankle injury, the Eagles scored on three of their first offensive possessions to build a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.

MVSU was able to finally light the scoreboard with a 10-play, 48-yard drive that resulted in a 44-yard field goal from Anthony Turnage that, while making the score 21-3, would be the only points the Delta Devils would score on the afternoon.

Harris Walker connected with Joaquin Davis on a 7-yard scoring toss to extend the lead to 28-3. NC Central scored again on their next possession, a J’mari Taylor 6-yard scamper that increased the count to 35-3. Ten more points in the fourth period, a 47-yard field goal off the foot of Adrian Olivo and Harris’ final touchdown pass, a 35-yard connection with Chauncey Spikes that complete the rout at 45-3.

Here is what decided the Circle City Classic:

Walker Harris had a big afternoon

Walker Harris showed that he was up to the task by stepping into control of the North Carolina Central offense in place of Davius Richard. The junior signal caller completed 17 of his 28 pass attempts, connecting with nine different receivers for 263 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions.

The North Carolina Central defense was stingy

The Eagles’ defense was stout on Saturday, holding the Mississippi Valley offense to just 216 yards of total offense. The Delta Devils could only tally three points on the day and averaged a mere 3.43 yards per offensive play. The NCCU defense made it a rough day for the Mississippi Valley passing game. Delta Devil signal callers combined for 104 yards on 14 of 32 completions, no touchdowns, and one interception. Ty’Jarian Williams was the most productive member of the MVSU quarterback room, completing half his 22 pass attempts for 81 yards.