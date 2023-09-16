You might also like

You might also like

In a game and week that saw them face immense adversity, the Hampton Pirates persevered to claim a 35-34 victory over their rival Howard Bison in the Truth and Service Classic.

The win extends Hampton’s streak to seven games over Howard and improves its overall record to 2-1 on the season. Hampton played the game without what was described as a “double-digit” amount of football players who were academically ineligible.

The run game led the way for the Pirates, compiling 258 rushing yards and four touchdowns. This includes a go-ahead score by quarterback Christopher Zellous with 3:02 remaining in regulation.

Running back Elijah Burris was the game star, finishing 111 rushing yards and a touchdown. He was followed by Darran Butts, who posted 87 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Burris credited the Pirates’ offensive line for his big performance.

“Them boys, they just incredible,” said Burris. “Coach (Darryl) Bullock got them right. They open the holes for me [and Butts], and we’re going to react out there and score.”

O Hampton! Thank you students, alums, and fans for sticking with us today🙏🏾#WeAreHamptonU pic.twitter.com/CibOwPevZR — Hampton Football (@Hampton_FB) September 17, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

With 6:11 remaining in the third quarter, Howard placekicker Aaron Bickerton converted a 24-yard field goal to give the Bison what seemed to be a comfortable 31-14 lead.

Quinton Williams led the way for Howard, passing for 270 yards, completing 19-of-30 pass attempts and two touchdowns through three quarters.

The run game was also solid for the Bison, recording 113 rushing yards. The attack was led by Ian Wheeler, who finished with 71 yards.

Penalties played a role in the Pirates’ deficit, accounting for nine before the final quarter. One of them included an ineligible man downfield penalty that wiped a touchdown off the board.

Rather than ride the run game with the big lead, Howard instead opted to ride Williams and the passing game.

This decision backfired as he failed to complete a pass in seven attempts before the team’s final offensive drive. Meanwhile, Hampton was on the comeback trail spearheaded by two fourth-quarter touchdowns by Zellous.

Trailing with the ball on the 25-yard line and 3:02 to work with, the Bison decided to use the run game.

This started well as they successfully drove the ball downfield to midfield. However, an interception by Jordan White sealed the comeback win for Hampton.

According to Hampton defensive back Stanley Garner, there was no panic on the Pirates’ sideline even while trailing.

“There was no frustration. We just tell everybody you have to believe,” said Garner. “This is football. It’s a four-quarter game. It could go up and down. So we just let everybody know, just keep your head up and keep going. You have to believe.”