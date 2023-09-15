The Hampton University football team will be extremely shorthanded in Saturday’s Truth and Services Classic against Howard University.

Friday afternoon, in a story published by the Virginian Pilot, Hampton athletic director Anthony Henderson announced that a “double-digit” amount of football players were academically ineligible for last week’s 31-23 loss to Norfolk State in the Battle of the Bay.

“One of my principal responsibilities as the new Hampton University Director of Athletics is to ensure full eligibility and compliance of all student-athletes with NCAA, CAA and University policies and requirements,” Henderson said in a statement released by the university. “Unfortunately, my assessment has revealed that multiple student-athletes do not meet eligibility requirements based upon NCAA bylaws. Until all requirements are met, affected student-athletes must be withheld from competing in their respective sports.”

Henderson was hired as athletic director by Hampton in February after previous stops at CAA opponent William & Mary and Old Dominion.

Henderson also confirmed that the eligibility issues are spread out among other sports as well – a Hampton/Norfolk State volleyball match was postponed on September 5 due to the Pirates only having three players certified and cleared by the NCAA to compete.

Hampton has recently filled their Director of Compliance opening, as well as Senior Women’s Administrator and Associate Director of Compliance positions.

Henderson said the rush is on to certify winter and fall athletes while trying to re-certify fall athletes concurrently.

“As soon as we finish the fall sports, we’re gonna get a jump on winter and spring before they even get to the competition phase,” Henderson said.