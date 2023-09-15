You might also like

North Carolina Central has released head coach Trisha Stafford-Odom from her contract, according to a news release published by the school on Wednesday.

Assistant coach Terrence Baxter will remain on staff to conduct day-to-day duties while the university names an interim coach for the 2023-24 season and begins a national search for the program’s next head coach.

Stafford-Odom was 55-108 in six seasons at the helm in Durham, including a semifinal appearance in last season’s MEAC tournament.

NC Central becomes the second MEAC team to name an interim head coach for women’s basketball this season. Delaware State elevated Jazmone Turner to interim head coach earlier this summer following the departure of E.C. Hill.